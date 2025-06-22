The Department of Conservation has announced the next project they are working on is the reopening of the Shine Falls walking track. The falls are pictured here before the cyclone. Photo / Glenn Taylor

The Department of Conservation’s next reopening project after Cyclone Gabrielle is the popular Shine Falls walking track, but it doesn’t have a clear date for it yet.

The track to one of Hawke’s Bay’s highest waterfalls was severely damaged in the February 2023 floods and has been closed since then.

DoC senior ranger heritage and visitors Malcolm Lock said the site needed to remain closed until it was safe for the public to access.

“The base of the waterfall was changed significantly by the cyclone, and there are a number of slips which pose a high risk to the public,” Lock said.

Over the past two years, the site needed time to “self-repair”, allowing for natural regeneration over the slips to “see where we could reestablish a suitable track”.