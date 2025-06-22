Lock said a new route had now been scoped out.
The next step in the process was for DoC to carry out a full visitor risk assessment with an engineer.
“Once this is complete, we may look to involve volunteers to help, but we’re not yet at that stage,” Lock said.
Lock said that Shine Falls was a popular destination, and the department wanted to get it open as soon as possible, but it needed to be “absolutely sure that what they provide will be safe and sustainable for future generations”.
“We’ll keep the community informed as work progresses,” he said.
No decision had been made regarding the future of the Glenfalls Campsite, but DoC had not given up on the site and had noted the public support and offers of help.
