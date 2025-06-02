Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

SH5 speeders warned as limit returns to 100km/h, average 116km/h

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

State Highway 5 near Eskdale, where motorists are advised that the speed limit has been increased (to 100km/h), and to 'drive with care'. Photo / Doug Laing

State Highway 5 near Eskdale, where motorists are advised that the speed limit has been increased (to 100km/h), and to 'drive with care'. Photo / Doug Laing

  • Police report speeding on State Highway 5, with average speeds of 116km/h after a limit increase.
  • Offences remain constant, but speed and rudeness towards officers have increased, says the police eastern district.
  • Police urge motorists to prioritise safety and report unsafe driving, following a fatal crash investigation.

Speeding motorists on the Hawke’s Bay highway where the speed limit was increased last week from 80km/h to 100km/h have been given a big thumbs down, and a warning.

Police eastern district road policing manager Angela Hallett said as the holiday weekend drew to a close on Monday, that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today