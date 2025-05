Prime Minister Christopher Luxon talks all the political issues of the week with Newstalk ZB's Wellington Mornings host Nick Mills.

One person has been critically injured in a crash involving a truck on the Napier-Taupō road near Tarawera.

The State Highway 5 crash happened about 8.50am and has closed the road in both directions, police said.

SH5 TE HAROTO TO POHOKURA - CRASH - 10:25AM

The road is now CLOSED between Te Haroto and Pohokura, due to a crash. Please avoid the area and consider delaying your journey. ^AP pic.twitter.com/eamb3gvoTF — NZ Transport Agency - Central North Island (@nztacni) May 27, 2025

The crash involves a car and a truck.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two ambulances and a helicopter were dispatched. One person in a critical condition was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital by ambulance.