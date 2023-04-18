The bridge is down to one lane, so drivers have to wait either side until the lane clears. Photo / Leanne Warr

A Dannevirke local can’t understand why a detour hasn’t been put in place to prevent traffic build-up on State Highway 2 at an overbridge.

Traffic management was put in place at the overbridge just north of Oringi Rd after a bridge was damaged following an incident in which a truck collided with the barrier.

Ian Mollison believed the delays were up to 15 minutes due to the bridge being down to single lane.

But while Waka Kotahi has not put in a detour, saying the surrounding roads were too narrow, Mollison believed the detour he came up with would at least help cut down some of the traffic waiting to get through, at least in peak time.

He suggested drivers turn off at Tamaki River Rd, where they could either take the turn off down Te Rehunga North Rd, and west via Maharahara, or go on to Top Grass Rd, which would eventually lead to Woodlands Rd and the bottom of the Saddle, or drivers could continue along Pinfold Rd to Woodville.

A drive along both routes showed it was roughly 30km and given that it was 23km on SH2 at the turn-off to Tamaki River Rd to Woodville, it was a detour that wouldn’t take people too far out of their way.

However, the detour would not be suitable for every vehicle.

It was likely it could be between four and six weeks before the bridge could be returned to two lanes, according to the New Zealand transport agency.

Waka Kotahi Central North Island regional manager of maintenance and operations Jacklyn Hankin said the main priority was getting the section of State Highway 2 back open to two lanes as soon as possible.

“Urgent design and fabrication of a metal safety rail is under way.”

An application had also been made to KiwiRail to obtain permits required to do maintenance and repairs above the rail corridor.

Hankin said they were working to coordinate repairs as soon as possible until the replacement rails were ready for installation.

The safety of all road users was an absolute priority, she said.

“We know delays are frustrating and we really appreciate the patience and understanding of everyone who will be using the road while temporary traffic management is in place,” Hankin said.

Without a thoroughly suitable detour route available, and while they were waiting for permits and repairs to be completed, it was unsafe to open the bridge to two-lane traffic without a safety rail in place due to the bridge’s width, she said.

“We will continue to monitor this situation and refine improvements to this situation as best we can. We are also working to determine the best options available for a longer-term solution.”