The signs were up for almost two weeks before being removed. Photo / Warren Buckland

Signs warning people not to swim or fish at Pandora Pond in Napier have been removed following advice from the Hawke's Bay District Health Board.

A sewage leak involving three manholes overflowing in Onekawa, Pandora and Tamatea on February 7 led to the warning signs being erected at the pond.

The leak happened on the same day Napier was hit by torrential rainfall.

Napier City Council confirmed the latest test results from the pond came back on Friday and the signs were removed.

"The signs were removed on February 18 after the DHB results came back within guideline contact recreation limits for microbiological contaminants," a council spokeswoman said.

Elevated levels of enterococci had earlier been detected in the pond after the wastewater spill on February 7. Enterococci is a bacteria found in faeces.