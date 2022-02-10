Seven new Covid cases in the Bay including the high school student

Taradale High School has a positive Covid case. Photo NZME

There are seven new cases of Covid in Hawke's Bay including the student at Taradale High School.

The Taradale student case is under investigation and being treated as if it is the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The school and family have been notified and are following public health advice.

Hawke's Bay DHB said it's working closely with the school and Ministry of Education.

Anyone who has cold or flu like symptoms, no matter how mild, should get tested and isolate until they receive a negative test result.

The case will be included in the Ministry of Health's update on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, the Ministry of Health announced no new cases for the region, making it zero additional Covid cases for three days in a row.

The active Covid case tally is 44, with 71 recovered.

Hawke's Bay also has two more locations of interest.

The ministry urged anyone who had been to Hawke's Bay Polo Club, Waipatu, on January 26 at 1.30pm until January 30, 5.30pm to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days.

"If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result."

A flight from Auckland to Napier has also been announced as a location of interest.

Anyone seated in rows 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 on Air New Zealand flight NZ5017 between Auckland and Napier on Sunday, February 6 (between 10.45am and 11.41am) is a close contact.

The ministry added the flight to its Covid locations of interest on Thursday evening.

Close contacts are advised to self isolate, test immediately and then again on day five.

Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Ministry of Health.

It comes after two good days for Hawke's Bay with no new Covid cases reported on Wednesday or Thursday, despite a primary school in Havelock North, Te Mata School, recording four cases among pupils earlier this week.