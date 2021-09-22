Serious injuries at Hawke's Bay crash on SH50

Emergency services are at a crash on SH50 where a car overturned and ended up in a roadside paddock. Photo Paul Taylor

At least one person is understood to have been seriously injured in a crash west of Hastings this afternoon.

The crash happened about 3.10pm on State Highway 50, at Roy's Hill and near the intersection with Ngatarawa Rd.

Initial reports were one vehicle was involved and had overturned.

One fire appliance from Hastings was at the scene along with police and an ambulance.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said no extraction was required and police at the Eastern Police District said a person was expected to be taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital in Hastings.