Traffic management was in place and motorists were being told to avoid the area, if possible. Photo / Google Maps

Emergency services were on Sunday evening at the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash near Wairoa.

Police were called to the intersection of SH2 and Te Pairu Road, Whakaki about 4.15pm.

