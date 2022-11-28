A rescue helicopter is on its way to the scene. Photo / File

State Highway 2 has been closed north of Napier after a two-car crash that has left one person critically injured and another seriously injured.

Emergency services, including a rescue helicopter, have been called to the smash, reported about 10.20am near Tangoio.

A police spokeswoman said one car had rolled and two people had been reported trapped.

SH2 TANGOIO, NAPIER - SERIOUS CRASH - 11:05AM Tue 29 Nov

The road is now CLOSED due to a serious crash north of the intersection with Tangoio Settlement Rd.

The road is now CLOSED due to a serious crash north of the intersection with Tangoio Settlement Rd.

Please follow the indications by emergency services on-site and expect delays as there is no detour available.

One person was in a critical condition, another was in a serious condition, she said.

The serious crash unit was monitoring the situation. Traffic was being diverted, the spokeswoman said.