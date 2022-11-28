Voyager 2022 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Traffic diverted following serious crash on State Highway 2 near Tangoio

A rescue helicopter is on its way to the scene. Photo / File

State Highway 2 has been closed north of Napier after a two-car crash that has left one person critically injured and another seriously injured.

Emergency services, including a rescue helicopter, have been called to the smash, reported about 10.20am near Tangoio.

A police spokeswoman said one car had rolled and two people had been reported trapped.

One person was in a critical condition, another was in a serious condition, she said.

The serious crash unit was monitoring the situation. Traffic was being diverted, the spokeswoman said.

