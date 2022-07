A serious crash on Wednesday afternoon has closed State Highway 2 near Pakipaki. Photo / Paul Taylor

A serious crash on Wednesday afternoon has closed State Highway 2 near Pakipaki. Photo / Paul Taylor

A serious crash on Wednesday afternoon has closed State Highway 2 near Pakipaki.

A police spokeswoman said the two vehicle crash happened about 3.30pm on Pakipaki Rd, State Highway 2.

The spokeswoman said indications were that the northbound lane of State Highway 2 in Pakipaki, starting from the roundabout with Railway Rd South, would be closed.

She said early indications were that one person has serious injuries.

MORE TO COME