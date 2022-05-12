Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Send in the drone: A band-aid solution won't fix Dannevirke dam

4 minutes to read
Dannevirke's dam still has leaks but where and why is still not known. Photo / Leanne Warr

By Leanne Warr

Tararua District Council will be using submersible drones to look for and assess a leak in the Dannevirke dam to help them figure out what to do next.

The remotely operated underwater vehicle, or submersible drone will be used to help engineers see what is happening in the dam. Photo / Supplied
The remotely operated underwater vehicle, or submersible drone will be used to help engineers see what is happening in the dam. Photo / Supplied

Group manager for infrastructure Chris Chapman said

