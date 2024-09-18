She was hugely proud of their achievements and those of her 16 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Her photographs of their activities are much treasured. Several spoke fondly of their interaction with their “nan”, each claiming to be her favourite and spilling the beans on some of her foibles (like driving fast, being called “queen of the luge”).

Being an avid knitter, every grand and great-grandchild received a blanket along with jerseys and booties, while A&E received over 1000 teddies and the Ukraine slippers and peggy-squares for quilts.

Life became a very Scottish experience when Glennis married Ian McDonald and the couple organised highly popular Sottish balls and inglesides, introducing many members of the family and the community to the joys of Scottish dancing.

Spokesperson for both the Dannevirke Highland Pipe Band and the Dannevirke Scottish Society, Bronwyn Wotherspoon, spoke of the hundreds of hours Glennis spent organising events, recording meetings and keeping members in touch as well as the Scottish spirit alive.

Glennis had her weekly hour on Dannevirke Radio during which her musical presentation was half New Zealand artists and bands and the other half Scottish recordings.

She was awarded life membership of both organisations in 2003/4 and fittingly the Dannevirke Pipe Band accompanied the entry of her coffin and departure from Knox Church, the photo tribute and led the hearse on its final journey.

This is only the tip of the iceberg in terms of Glennis’ participation in the community. Eldest son Craig Sowry listed St John Cadets, St John Shuttle, Dannevirke Community Patrol, the Fantasy Cave, the Cancer Society, Grey Power, the A&P Society, the Elske Centre, the Masonic Lodge and he apologised if he had left any out.

He confided after the funeral that the family had discovered over 20,000 pages of beautifully kept files from these organisations in Glennis’ home – an amazing illustration of her energy and focus over her 82 years.

Several major contributions deserve special mention, the most important being the role Glennis shared with daughter Delwyn leading the Dannevirke St John Cadets.

Jason McDowell, Central District youth manager, said Glennis had volunteered as a youth leader, events volunteer and member of the health shuttle team for 20 years, acting as “Delwyn’s right-hand woman”.

“Glennis was always dedicated to our cadets and made sure they knew how to make the best life choices in their lives,” he said.

“She was a powerhouse at our camps, head cook, [and] outstanding camp mum, particularly when a mother’s stern talking to was needed.”

A representative from the Ruahine Lodge No 80 reported on Glennis’ 43-year membership and service, changing locations within the district as lodges closed.

Glennis served 22 years with Dannevirke Grey Power. Between them, Glennis and membership secretary Lorris Haste have played secretarial and presidential roles together but the club is struggling to keep going now both have had health issues. Their club played major roles helping set up the health shuttle, and courtesy car and attracting speakers at local body elections.

Lorris is still membership secretary (3749984) and would like interest from members to take over leadership in memory of these two stalwarts. Grey Power meets at the Dannevirke Bowling Club every fourth Wednesday at 1.30pm.

Mayor Tracey Collis said Glennis was an articulate, passionate and hard-working volunteer in our community.

“Who touched so many groups from our youth to the retired. We thank her family for sharing her with us.”