“Things have morphed from big reds to a bit of rosé, and now rosé is starting to decline and we are seeing a lot more of the low and no alcohol offerings.”

Launched in August, Selaks Origins Breeze 5% pioneered Selaks’ first-ever 5% alcohol offering in New Zealand.

A Selaks spokesperson said research consistently indicates a growing demand for lower-alcohol beverages.

“Consumers are increasingly mindful of their alcohol intake and are actively seeking options that allow them to enjoy wine in moderation.”

The shift reflects a broader cultural movement in New Zealand towards more responsible drinking habits.

The Origins Breeze range uses the Piquette method, a traditional technique originating from France.

Piquette is made by rescuing already pressed winemaking grapes and giving them a second squeeze, resulting in a range that includes a crisp Piquette from Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, a summer berry-infused Piquette Rosé, and a vibrant Piquette from Pinot Gris.

Chief winemaker at Selaks David Edmonds said the range was a testament to their commitment to quality and innovation

“Utilising the traditional Piquette method, we’ve crafted fruit wines that not only minimise waste but also maximise the vibrant fruit flavours that define our fruit wines.”

Curd said a good wine was dependent on the weather, climate and environment and Hawke’s Bay was particularly great for it, with so many versatile locations for growing.

“Quality starts at the vineyard and then it moves its way through.”

The grapes are grown and pressed at the site and depending on where and what the wine is used for it would be put in barrels.

“It’s the blending, filtering and tweaking acids and getting it through ready-to-bottle”

For Curd, 90 years is a milestone for all the people who have been involved from the start and over the years.

Marino Selak, the founder of the company, came to New Zealand from Croatia and dabbled in storekeeping and farming. He later purchased 21 acres of land on Lincoln Rd, Henderson, in Auckland.

Then in 1930 Marino planted 300 grape vines for his own use, sharing his wine with friends and family before he officially sold his first bottle of wine in 1934.

After the work picked up Marino wrote to Ivan Selak in Yugoslavia to send his teenage son Mate Selak to New Zealand in 1935 which was refused and later accepted in 1938 with an impending war.

Selak retired in 1947, and Mate purchased the property and worked to realise their dream of making award-winning wine that could be enjoyed by all.

In 1990 the first Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot were released from the Dartmoor Valley in Hawke’s Bay and in 2003 and 2004 Selaks Winery was built on State Highway 50 in Hawke’s Bay.

Curd said people, culture and innovation were what drove the company into the future.

“There have been so many amazing winemakers before me that have been a part of the brand and 90 years is a real testament to the work they have done.”

Curd said the business had changed a lot since the beginning, which included changes to the varietals, and locations.

Despite popular belief, winemaking was “not all romantic and sometimes a very filthy job”, she said.

She tended to favour a buttery chardonnay to make and drink and said it was a product she was proud to share.

“Chardonnay is always going to be a wine maker’s favourite because we have so many levers we can pull and different ways we can tweak them.”

As for the future, Curd said the Selaks wine would continue to innovate and create flavours for those willing to drink it.

“The world is our oyster, I think we will continue with innovation, improvements and technology and who knows where it will go next.”

