Artist Catherine Daniels at her temporary workshop and exhibition for The Secret Keeper at Creative Arts Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

Warning: This story discusses sexual abuse.

As Rangitikei artist Catherine Daniels stands in the corner of her temporary gallery at Creative Arts Napier, she’s surrounded by a sea of pale, gaunt sculptures, their mouths sewn shut and eyes black and hollow.

Some passersby would describe them as harrowing or horrific, while others have hugged them, broken down in tears and called them beautiful.

The sculptures are a reflection of Daniels’ life. She’s a survivor of child sexual abuse who, for nearly 50 years, was afraid to tell her story because of the stigma and shame.

After years of delays caused by Covid-19 and Cyclone Gabrielle, Daniels’ exhibit The Secret Keeper has finally made it to Hawke’s Bay, and she’s fighting to make it count.

“You’ve got one of the highest sexual abuse statistics in the country. It needs to be normalised and it needs to be talked about,” she said, revealing that only two years ago she couldn’t speak publicly even under her pseudonym.

Between 2016 and 2020 there were a total of 23,798 reports of concern of physical and sexual child abuse in Napier and Hastings, of which a total of 784 cases (3.2 per cent) were substantiated.

A woman approaches her in the gallery on Tuesday, and the pair begin to talk openly about their experiences with sexual abuse.

It’s not the first time this has happened here, and this has been the response at most of the places Daniels has visited.

“Secrets make you sick, but the longer you keep the secrets the sicker you become,” she said.

With financial help from Napier City Creative Communities NZ and Exhibitions Gallery of Fine Art, Daniels has spent thousands of dollars of her savings and countless hours to be able to stage the exhibition in Hawke’s Bay.

She’s partnered with photographer Esther Bunning to tour the concept as a multimedia, tactile exhibit, where engaging with the sculptures and conversations are encouraged.

Guest exhibitor Frances Rookes also takes up the adjoining room with her powerful exhibit on the effects of eating disorders.

Despite this, Daniels said she has found it a challenge to draw in people and agencies to partner with, purely because of the stigma associated with the exhibit.

“I’ve emailed about 28 different organisations, and one replied saying they were too busy.”

Days were spent hanging posters across the region. She said it was all worth it if it helped people talk about the art and its message.

“We are making a difference – 10,000 people through five exhibitions is a huge number, but I’ve found it so hard to advertise here.”

Not only has her art touched the lives of many fellow survivors, it has also been used to help try to fix a broken system.

Daniels is one of many survivors who shared their stories at the Abuse in Care Disability, Deaf and Mental Health institutional care hearing in July last year.

It was the first time art was shown as a statement at a royal commission hearing.

“It was quite hard, because I didn’t even know about the inquiry until two ladies came into the Wellington exhibit. They asked if any of my abuse had happened in state care and I said no, not realising that state care also meant in a public school.”

She said her mission going forward was to continue healing through her art and raise awareness across the regions of what she describes as a silent epidemic.

She’s doing it for the woman in her 80s who spent 75 years hiding her pain; for the child going through counselling who saw a sculpture and said, “That feels like me.”

“We’ve got a silent epidemic of sexual abuse and trauma going on and no one is doing anything about it.”

The Secret Keeper is on display at Creative Arts Napier until October 26.

Where to get help:

Need to talk 0800 173 71737

Rape Crisis 0800 883 300

Lifeline 0800 543 354

Women’s Refuge Crisis Line 0800 733 843

Youthline 0800 376 633

Mental Health Crisis Team 0800 800 717

