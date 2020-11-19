Second and final Gorge Cemetery Walk on

Mr and Mrs Crawford.

Advertorial

The second and final tour of the Gorge Cemetery for 2020 will take place on November 29 at 2pm.

Recently a beautifully written testimonial has been gifted to the Woodville Pioneer Museum which has motivated the society to visit the graves of some of the signatures to this.

It reads: "Mr W G Crawford, head teacher of the Woodville District School, has during the last four years faithfully and successfully performed his duties as Master to the above school as far as my children are concerned and as a parent I hereby testify to the same. Faithfully yours, John Pinfold" (plus 30 other signatures, dated April 13, 1882 at Woodville, Seventy Mile Bush, Hawke's Bay.)

Narrator Joan McIntyre will start with some of the people who signed the testimonial, many of whom are pioneer settler families who received an allocation in the Woodville Small Farms Association Ballot in 1875.

All in all there will be 13 graves visited including: William Crawford, George and Mary Millan, ET Rendle, Henry Giles, Henry and Frances Cox, Thomas Moore, Joseph Sowry, John Richards, William Elliott, Herbert Ware, Henry Thomas.