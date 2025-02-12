Advertisement
Scars on the hills: Hawke’s Bay’s landscape still altered by Cyclone Gabrielle two years on

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

Hawke's Bay's Thomsen family rise from the mud after Cyclone Gabrielle.
  • Cyclone Gabrielle caused extensive shallow landslides in Hawke’s Bay, leaving significant scars on the landscape.
  • Dr Ashton Eaves attributes the landslides to slope and land cover, with heavy rainfall and weather accelerating the process.
  • Hawke’s Bay Regional Council says approximately 252,000ha of Hawke’s Bay hill country has been identified as having a high risk of erosion.

Hawke’s Bay’s scenic rolling hills are one of the most visually charming landscapes in New Zealand.

Painted by artists like Rita Angus and Freeman White, the fruit bowl of New Zealand consists of a central belt of flat land flanked by hills and ranges on either side slowly sloping off

