Dr Ashton Eaves attributes the landslides to slope and land cover, with heavy rainfall and weather accelerating the process.
Hawke’s Bay’s scenic rolling hills are one of the most visually charming landscapes in New Zealand.
Painted by artists like Rita Angus and Freeman White, the fruit bowl of New Zealand consists of a central belt of flat land flanked by hills and ranges on either side slowly sloping offinto the Pacific Ocean.
However, where immaculate green and brown rolling hillsides once stood, large pockmarks now blight the once-spotless landscape.
It’s a legacy of what the region went through when Cyclone Gabrielle hit two years ago.
Eaves says as soon as the pool of water from the rainfall exceeds the shear stress of the soil, it will then slide back.
What Eaves remains uncertain about is just how long these scars will take to heal, calling it the “million-dollar question” because of how steep some of the slopes are.
“On these affected bits of land, you’re talking [a] 20, 30 to 50, 60, 70-degree slope ... chances are that it’s going to take decades to 100 years, if at all, to patch up.”
Eaves says if a cyclone hits the region every 30 to 40 years, the slips will continue activating because the development of the soil can be slower than the cycle of the cyclones or weather events.
“That’s where you end up with this issue of: How do we mitigate it in the first place?” he said.
Hawke’s Bay Regional Council says approximately 252,000ha of Hawke’s Bay hill country has been identified as having a high risk of erosion. It estimates this land produces on average 3,272,686 tonnes of sediment that flows into the region’s waterways every year.
The council recommends identifying areas of erosion-prone land, planting trees, as well as fencing and planting on retired marginal land. The council offers poplar and willow poles for sale.
