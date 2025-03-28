Saturday’s weather is expected to see showers for the Black Caps one-day international (ODI) against Pakistan at McLean Park in Napier.
MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said showers would be about the ranges and near the coast, and were expected to clear by the end of the day.
“It looks like by the end of the day those should have cleared up... many places should still get dry weather on Saturday.”
She said cloud cover could be expected inland, but coastal areas would get “nice glimpses of sunshine”.