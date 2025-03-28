An upgraded Eden Park is endorsed to be Auckland's main stadium and Auckland Hospital disestablishes hospital supporter roles. Video / NZ Herald, Getty

Saturday’s weather is expected to see showers for the Black Caps one-day international (ODI) against Pakistan at McLean Park in Napier.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said showers would be about the ranges and near the coast, and were expected to clear by the end of the day.

Black Caps take on Pakistan in Napier on Saturday.

“It looks like by the end of the day those should have cleared up... many places should still get dry weather on Saturday.”

She said cloud cover could be expected inland, but coastal areas would get “nice glimpses of sunshine”.