Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Saturday showers predicted for Black Caps one-dayer at McLean Park

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read

An upgraded Eden Park is endorsed to be Auckland's main stadium and Auckland Hospital disestablishes hospital supporter roles. Video / NZ Herald, Getty

Saturday’s weather is expected to see showers for the Black Caps one-day international (ODI) against Pakistan at McLean Park in Napier.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said showers would be about the ranges and near the coast, and were expected to clear by the end of the day.

Black Caps take on Pakistan in Napier on Saturday.
Black Caps take on Pakistan in Napier on Saturday.

“It looks like by the end of the day those should have cleared up... many places should still get dry weather on Saturday.”

She said cloud cover could be expected inland, but coastal areas would get “nice glimpses of sunshine”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A cool start to the morning was predicted of 11C to 13C with daytime temperatures expected to peak at 20C to 21C.

Sunday appeared to be the finest day of the weekend, with little cloud cover in the morning and thicker cloud to pass through Central Hawke’s Bay towards the evening.

“We are not expecting any rainfall, so a dry day on Sunday.”

Makgabutlane said Sunday morning would be slightly colder than the previous morning, with 8C to 11C before reaching 23C to 24C.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Napier City Council events manager Kevin Murphy earlier said he was hopeful crowd numbers will exceed 6000.

Pakistan’s last ODIs in Napier were in 2015 - a loss to NZ and a World Cup win over United Arab Emirates.

The Black Caps’ last ODI on McLean Park was a humiliating 2023 nine wicket loss to Bangladesh.

Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today