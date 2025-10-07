Sam Whitelock and his wife, Hannah, have listed their Hawke's Bay Farm Riverbank Station for sale after eight years of ownership. Photo / Bayleys
Former All Black Sam Whitelock and wife Hannah have put their Hawke’s Bay property Riverbank Station on the market.
Whitelock made his mark on the rugby field with 153 All Black test matches, including 18 as captain.
The All Black great also found time to support the farming sectoras the Farmstrong Ambassador and purchased Riverbank Station, an 833-hectare breeding and finishing property near Rissington, 27 kilometres west of Napier Airport.
However, with what was described by the real estate agent as “an exciting opportunity ahead for the pair on a family farm”, the time has come to find a new owner for their beloved Hawke’s Bay property.
Bayleys Hawke’s Bay rural specialist Tony Rasmussen said it would be difficult to find another well-located, breeding finishing property in Hawke’s Bay that matches Riverbank Station’s combined scale and contour.
“This is truly a trophy farm that has seen significant capital investment, that the new owners will reap the rewards of. Plus, it’s all in close proximity to Napier city and its amenities.
Rasmussen said he expected the consent in place to irrigate 45ha using water from a substantial storage dam would also be a massive drawcard for buyers.
Water from the dam could be gravity-fed to an irrigator, allowing new owners to realise even more of the overall potential by growing crops such as maize on contract for nearby dairy farmers, or maintaining more consistent production from pasture or forage crops.
“Soils are mostly free draining, suitable for finishing big cattle and the farm has a solid fertiliser history, which is evident in the soil test results.”
Over the past few years, Whitelock had overseen a big investment in tidying up existing infrastructure and adding new improvements.
“More than 40 kilometres of conventional fencing has been completed, including boundary and laneway fences to improve stock movement; they have tidied up an existing cattle yard and added an impressive new set of steel cattle yards at the top of the farm.”
Rasmussen said the new sheepyards at the woolshed are well built.
“Pastures are in good order thanks to a regular re-grassing programme which starts with about 30ha going through a kale crop each year.
“A lot of the work has been done, and it’s ready for new owners to take it to the next level.”
The property has six kilometres of frontage to Puketitiri Rd, providing excellent access through to a network of tracks and laneways that streamline stock movement.
A modern five-bedroom manager’s home is centrally located while a tidy stock manager’s residence and shearers’ quarters are near the woolshed at the bottom end of the property.
“There is a great opportunity for new owners to develop a glamping or similar type of accommodation business alongside the farming enterprise and capitalise on the appeal of the Mangaone River for its trout fishing, or as a base to access the nearby hills and ranges for deer stalking too.”
Tenders are called for Riverbank Station by 4pm, Wednesday November 12, 2025, unless it is sold prior.