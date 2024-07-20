“[Rist] is an inspiring coach and amazing with the kids,” Jameson said.

The camp will be followed by an invitation race, the opening ceremony, and more races on a Lake Garda sailing route that is yet to be revealed but could include that used in SailGP.

Jameson noted that one of the great things about O’pen Skiff sailing was that competitors could sail the boats from age 8 or 9 until they were 17.

“It’s a neat, fun, fast boat that the kids just love to sail,” she said.

There was also an extra special connection involved with the boys’ boats.

“It’s a Russell Coutts-designed boat, and he’s coming to Italy to spend a week with the kids, coaching alongside Matthew, which is really great.”

A lot of time had been spent on the water training for the event, including two pre-world training camps held in Manly, Whangaparaoa.

There are a fair few differences between Optimist boat sailing and helming a skiff, but the “party line” was that skiffs don’t require bailing.

“You don’t have to bail these things. You can wipe them out, capsize them, then pick them up again and away you go,” Jameson said.

“One of the slogans for O’pen Skiff is bailing is cancelled.”

Brothers Harry (right) and Max Jameson preparing a one-person skiff to be used in the O'Pen Skiff Championships in Italy. Photo / Paul Taylor

The three boys started sailing the skiff at 8-10 years old, but the Jameson brothers are no strangers to boats, having undertaken various other sailing and foiling projects.

Their dad, America’s Cup and Sydney-Hobart race-winning sailor Phil Jameson, has recently worked with the Ineos Britannia in Europe.

“Phil is back and forth all over the show; he’s actually just come back from Italy. Originally, he was going to be there at the same time, but his plans changed slightly,” Jameson said.

However, the passion and drive for sailing O’pen Skiff came mainly from the boys.

“Phil and I never wanted to force or push them into sailing. In saying that, we always wanted them to have the opportunity to experience the opportunities we’ve had through the years of sailing and the friendships and travel that comes with it.”

Harry Jameson said he was excited for the chance to sail in such a great location on the world stage.

“There’s meant to be good wind there because the wind at Lake Garda turns on at around 1pm. In the afternoon, it ramps up every day, so we should be getting some nice winds.”

He enjoyed the “competitiveness, learning, and meeting new friends” in the competition and also appreciated the challenge.

“It’s still the same tactics and stuff. Sailing is always sailing, but with a skiff, you don’t have anyone else to blame. If you muck up, you muck up, and you have to figure it out yourself.”

