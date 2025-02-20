Discussions to end the Russia-Ukraine war are currently taking place.
Christopher Luxon is considering sending NZ peacekeeping troops to Ukraine following a truce agreement.
Former NZ soldier Jordan O’Brien, who has been fighting in the war for nearly three years, warns any peacekeepers to arrive battle-hardened but to expect a warm welcome from locals.
Any Kiwi peacekeepers sent to Ukraine will face “hell on earth” and need to be battle-hardened.
That’s the warning from a former New Zealand soldier fighting Russians in the war-ravaged country, who says any soldiers sent there will receive a warm welcome “but the Ukrainian troops and foreign veterans will be wary of anyone who hasn’t fought here, or fought at all”.
Jordan O’Brien, 31, is a drone operator in the Kharkiv region, where he has been since March 2022.
O’Brien’s comments to Hawke’s Bay Today come as talks to end the war take place and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon mulls sending peacekeeping troops there.
European leaders are increasingly fearful that Trump is giving too many concessions to Russia in his pursuit of the Ukraine deal, although Trump insists his only goal is “peace” to end the largest land war in Europe since World War II.
Luxon said on Tuesday that he was open to following the UK by sending peacekeepers over to Ukraine.
“We are actually in lockstep with the Brits,” he said, pointing to New Zealand’s deployments to train Ukraine soldiers in the UK.
O’Brien, who was born in Waipukurau and raised in Napier and Hastings, said any Kiwis heading to Ukraine to help with peacekeeping once an armistice was reached could expect a warm and friendly reception from the locals and good food upon arrival.
“But the Ukrainian troops and foreign veterans will be wary of anyone who hasn’t fought here, or fought at all.”
O’Brien called the negotiations to end the war “up in the air”.
In his view: “No one here trusts the Trump administration to do anything other than pander to his Russian buddies without any consideration to what Ukraine has been subjected to these last three years.
“The war to me is the same as it’s always been – we wake up, prepare drones, and smash Russians.
“It’s hell on earth, and I don’t glorify war, but we do what we need to do in order to keep the Russians away from our villages and cities.”
O’Brien said he would be staying in Ukraine “indefinitely”, calling it his home.
“There isn’t anything for me in New Zealand,” he said. “With the exception of BurgerFuel.”
O’Brien said his team of drone operators have experienced “a lot of success” and morale remained high.
Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and spent the last 15 years working in radio and media in Auckland, London, Berlin, and Napier. He reports on all stories relevant to residents of the region.