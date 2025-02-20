Discussions are taking place with American and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia – the most significant meeting of the two sides since Moscow’s full-scale invasion. European nations are holding separate peace talks in Paris.

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said on Monday he was willing to put British troops on the ground in Ukraine to enforce any peace deal in response to a shock policy shift by the new US administration of President Donald Trump.

European leaders are increasingly fearful that Trump is giving too many concessions to Russia in his pursuit of the Ukraine deal, although Trump insists his only goal is “peace” to end the largest land war in Europe since World War II.

Luxon said on Tuesday that he was open to following the UK by sending peacekeepers over to Ukraine.

“We are actually in lockstep with the Brits,” he said, pointing to New Zealand’s deployments to train Ukraine soldiers in the UK.

O’Brien, who was born in Waipukurau and raised in Napier and Hastings, said any Kiwis heading to Ukraine to help with peacekeeping once an armistice was reached could expect a warm and friendly reception from the locals and good food upon arrival.

“But the Ukrainian troops and foreign veterans will be wary of anyone who hasn’t fought here, or fought at all.”

O’Brien called the negotiations to end the war “up in the air”.

In his view: “No one here trusts the Trump administration to do anything other than pander to his Russian buddies without any consideration to what Ukraine has been subjected to these last three years.

“The war to me is the same as it’s always been – we wake up, prepare drones, and smash Russians.

“It’s hell on earth, and I don’t glorify war, but we do what we need to do in order to keep the Russians away from our villages and cities.”

O’Brien said he would be staying in Ukraine “indefinitely”, calling it his home.

“There isn’t anything for me in New Zealand,” he said. “With the exception of BurgerFuel.”

O’Brien said his team of drone operators have experienced “a lot of success” and morale remained high.

“Every time we hit an enemy or their vehicles or destroy one of their positions it keeps spirits high.”

Jordan O'Brien (left), a former NZ soldier fighting in Ukraine, relaxes with a colleague. Photo / X

In December, O’Brien was sentenced in absentia to 14 years in jail by a Russian court for fighting “as a mercenary” and participating in hostilities “for material reward”.

A report from the joint press service of the judicial system of Kursk, a Russian border territory, said O’Brien invaded the Kursk region as part of the Ukrainian armed forces.

The Russians say O’Brien’s sentence may come into force if he is ever extradited or deported to Russia.

In a post on social media at the time, O’Brien responded: “Lol”.

“I’ve received my sentence lol. 14 years and docking me 12 and a half grand,” he wrote on X.

O’Brien, who previously served with the New Zealand Army for six years working in logistics, has spoken previously about his experience in Ukraine.

He told RNZ that he decided to help Ukraine after seeing a news report of a child covered in dust and blood after an explosion that happened at a residential complex.

“Something in my head just clicked and I knew there was just so much more I could do to help.”

He said he walked out of his job at the time in New Zealand and went to Ukraine “on a whim” in March 2022.

In February, he described the Russian forces as “meat waves”.

“There’s no other way to describe it,” he told RNZ.

“Wave after wave of human meat being thrown at our defensive positions, in case our positions get exhausted of their ammo supply.

“I don’t believe I’m suffering from any post-traumatic stress or something like that, it’s been a long time dealing with the constant fear of death.”

He said the war had changed those involved and he would not see the true effects until afterwards.

“The whirring of drones in the air is probably gonna send shivers down my spine in the future.

“Even if it’s just some kid flying [one] at the park, I’m probably gonna run for the nearest tree ... You hear it so much out here – and the follow-up from that noise is artillery.”

