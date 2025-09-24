According to her mum, she was “gutted” when the defending champions were beaten 34-19 by Canada in a semifinal last weekend.

Then came a Zoom call from the organisers, Kelly-Jo said: “They offered Khaleece a choice. She could stick to the final and go on with Canada, or she could change to the bronze game and go on with the Black Ferns. Straight away, she opted for the Black Ferns. I was very proud of her.”

The sponsors provided travel, accommodation and match tickets for Khaleece and her mum, and the Defender Bear teddy.

They all flew out of Napier late on Wednesday morning, heading for a 10-hour Auckland to Singapore leg and almost 14 hours more to Heathrow. They expected to arrive at 7.15am on Thursday, UK time.

In New Zealand time, the playoff – the curtain-raiser – starts at 11.30pm on Saturday, and the cup final starts just over four hours later.

Khaleece’s selection inspired a wave of support within the Maraenui community, including a celebratory function at the clubrooms.

Her mum said on Wednesday morning: “To say we are excited is a huge understatement. Thank you everyone who has helped us to get here, sent us koha, supported baby’s dinner and all the well-wishers.”

