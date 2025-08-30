Advertisement
From Maraenui to Twickenham - Napier girl’s dream

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

Young Maraenui rugby player Khaleece Kiripatea has never been on a plane, has never been further from home than Auckland, and her mum has never been overseas.

But that changes in four weeks when they fly to England for Khaleece to run onto Twickenham on September 27, with the teams

