Any thought in a storm - neighbours communicate across the flooded waters of the storm which devastated rural Wairoa last month. Photo / Supplied

The wider Wairoa community is being asked to join a day of support next week for its farming community after two floods, barely two months apart - and the threat of another.

Connecting Rural Wairoa is being staged on April 27, to support a community which was hit hardest in the March 21-31 storm.

The Ruakituri and Mangapoike areas north of the town endured rainfall regarded by some as even worse than Bola, the storm which devastated the district in March 1988.

The Wairoa Community Development Trust is co-ordinating Connecting Rural Wairoa, described as "a coming together of the wider community to ensure no one is without support".

Co-ordinator and trust administrator Sue Wilson said the face-to-face wellness initiative will include visits, a rural community care package and making sure more than 400 households are connected.

Some remain isolated with little or no road or track access.

Wilson said it is "quite humbling" to see the support for the initiative, after weather events which had a huge impact and will take a long time to repair and restore the damage done.

"Our farming community will face weeks of clean-up and then prepare for what could be another challenging winter," she said.

Businesses have stepped up to donate what they could, including money from those who have product that perhaps isn't suitable for the initiative.

Wilson and trust chair Sefton Alexander say the initiative fits "perfectly" under the trust's "umbrella".

"We always aim to create opportunities for rural communities to connect," Alexander said. "We are delighted so many agribusinesses have jumped on board to help with the care packages.

"Our rural district is huge, and working in isolation can be lonely," he said. "This is a great opportunity to check in with our farming community and let them know they aren't alone."

Ikaroa Rawhiti MP Meka Whaitiri says the day highlighted both the resilience of a community and the work it could do, and where further support was needed.

Whaitiri, senior Ministry of Primary Industries staff and Dannevirke-based East Coast Rural Support Trust chair Tony Rhodes visited Ruakituri Valley farmers and attended a community meeting last week.

The valley is particularly stricken with the closing of Te Reinga Bridge.

This has left a narrow gravel road as the only access, adding more than an hour to trips to town and schools.

Most farmers, almost three weeks after the heaviest of the rain and the greatest damage, still face difficulties getting access to their stock, getting machinery in and out to help repairs and getting stock to the meatworks in Wairoa.

It was clear that with at least 24 families disrupted, the priority needed to be on the bridge or alternatives, Whaitiri said.

One farmer had offered access across his land to improve the access, she said.

But there were also "a lot of balls in the air", with approaches since made to the Minister of Transport and Waka Kotahi NZTA and the Minister for Primary Industries, to make sure they were aware of the damage and problems in the area.

Meanwhile, there'll be a sign for some of life getting back to normal with the Mohaka sheepdog trials on Saturday and Sunday at Paroa Station.

Initially scheduled for March 27-28, they had been postponed because of pandemic uncertainties.

But organiser, trialist and Cricklewood farmer Sheena Martin says if it hadn't been because of Covid it would have been the "weather-bomb", which was well in charge by the time the date rolled around.

The popular Wairoa and Ruakituri clubs' trials, usually spanning three days and drawing farmers and dogs from throughout Hawke's Bay and Poverty Bay, had been cancelled earlier in March.