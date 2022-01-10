A close-up photo of Tannery Rd the day after being resealed. Photo / Warren Buckland

Napier City Council and its roading contractor are defending the resealing work done on a road between Meeanee and Pirimai that a woman says left tar and stones melted onto her car tyres.

A council spokeswoman and a Downer spokeswoman told Hawke's Bay Today the Tannery Rd resealing on Monday was completed using the correct methodology and finished to industry standards.

Given the requirement for larger chips, some stone shedding could always be expected when driving over resealed roads for about 24 hours, the NCC spokeswoman said.

But Pirimai's Carrie Smith said her car got "absolutely hammered" by the tar and new seal when she drove over it at what she said was a speed of about 15km/h about 3.20pm on Monday.

"The tar had only just been laid and it was slick as.

"Some places on the road didn't even have stones on it. It was straight tar and we were being directed to drive over it."

One of Carrie Smith's car tyres after driving over Tannery Rd the day that it was resealed. Photo / Supplied

Smith said a long line of cars had driven over it and she had received feedback on social media that hers was not the only car that had been affected.

She felt the contractors should help with the removal of the tar from her tyres and in fixing the damage the stones had caused.

The NCC spokeswoman said it was important drivers strictly adhered to the temporary speeds advised - in this case 30km/h - to minimise seal sticking to tyres and paint damage.

The road on either side of the works was kept wet to cool vehicle tyres as they left the newly sealed area and to help debris drop off tyres, the spokeswoman said.

In response, Smith reiterated that she had not been going at more than 15km/h and said there was no water on the road when she drove through.

Tannery Rd on the day after its resealing. Photo / Warren Buckland

A Downer spokeswoman said the contractors performed reseal work on the road to the required industry standards.

"Resealing roads in rural and urban streets is one of the most sensitive road maintenance works we undertake, given its close proximity to local communities, and we always look to minimise any impact to the public caused by the process.

"We apologise if, despite this, any local residents believe they have suffered any inconvenience as a consequence of the works being carried out."

The NCC spokeswoman said anyone wanting to discuss their experience on the road could call NCC's customer service team and ask to speak to the transportation operations team.