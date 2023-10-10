Rising possum numbers in Hawke’s Bay; landowners asked to cull

Landowners are being asked to undertake possum control. Photo / NZME

A rising number of possums spotted around Hawke’s Bay has led to rural landowners being asked to undertake annual possum control and baiting.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council says possum control is still the responsibility of landowners.

The regional council voted in December last year to amend the Regional Pest Management Plan and to consider funding the use of professional contractors for possum control, after consulting with the community who were strongly in favour of that change.

“We know there are some in the rural community who are seeing an increase in possums in their local area and this was factored into the regional council review of the possum programme,” HBRC biosecurity biodiversity principal adviser Mark Mitchell said.

“Unfortunately, we are not in a position to implement this transition as soon as we would like so we are reminding landowners to please undertake annual possum control to ensure possum numbers do not increase any further.”

The council’s plan to fund professional contractors, for possum control, will not take effect for a few more years.

”The move to a possum contractor model is parked for now, as the regional council focuses on cyclone recovery work,” Mitchell said.

“The contractor model will likely be considered in the Long Term Plan 2028-2038.”

The council subsidises possum bait and bait stations by 40 per cent, available at Farmlands and PGG Wrightson stores.

Council staff also provide advice around control methods and have significantly increased the possum monitoring programme.

“The possum control programme has been in place for 23 years, and thanks to the hard work of farmers and contractors, the possum population has been maintained at very low levels,” Mitchell said.

“It’s important that landowners continue to undertake possum control annually as once possums increase in numbers it can be costly to reduce them back down.”