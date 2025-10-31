Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Rising chocolate prices - Hawke’s Bay dessert shop owner using supermarket deal analysis to stay afloat

Michaela Gower
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Courtney Booth spends a long time each week finding the best deals on chocolate. Photo / Ruby Bloom Photography

Courtney Booth spends a long time each week finding the best deals on chocolate. Photo / Ruby Bloom Photography

The soaring cost of chocolate is turning Courtney Booth’s supermarket trips into sharemarket-style financial deep dives.

Booth, the owner of Cuteneys Cakes and Desserts’ two shops in Napier and Hastings, buys 150 blocks of chocolate a week for her creations.

She has accounts with wholesalers too, but finds that, when

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save