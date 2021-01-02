'Rinse and repeat': Thunderstorms and warm temperatures expected in Hawke's Bay this week

Ominous clouds lingering over Atea A Rangi between Clive and Awatoto. Photo / Paul Taylor

The first week of January has started with sunny mornings and stormy evenings.

Hawke's Bay had a severe thunderstorm warning over almost the entire region today.

MetService meteorologist Tom Adams said to prepare for thunderstorms tomorrow too.

"It's basically a bit of rinse and repeat," he said. "Sunday is the worst for thunderstorms, followed by a few Monday that aren't so bad and then there'll be a few showers Tuesday."

Adams said thunderstorms are localised: one place can get drenched and 1km down the road it can be fine.

"It's impossible to forecast exactly the co-ordinates a thunderstorm will hit ahead of time, they are too erratic for that," he said.

According to the meteorologist, it's only when they form that they can track the storm and issue a warning if necessary.

Temperatures across the region will remain in the mid-20s throughout the week.

Hastings will reach a high of 26C tomorrow, Napier will be 24C, Waipukurau and Wairoa will get to 25C.

Adams said warm subtropical air is being pulled down by a low-pressure weather system over the South Island, bringing warm and humid air to the region – which "adds fuel to the thunderstorms".

However, Adams added the risk of thunderstorms will reduce as the week progresses.

Tuesday will be fine for Napier, Hastings and Wairoa – with Waipukurau potentially receiving the odd isolated shower.

On Wednesday, the region is forecast to have sunshine and temperatures between 24C and 27C.

Thursday and Friday are expected to be fine with light cloud and temperatures in the mid-20s across Hawke's Bay.