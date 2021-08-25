Riders damaging the new Tukituki Trails Extension in CHB now face charges

Signage and barriers have been in place since the new limestone was put down.

Signage and barriers have been in place since the new limestone was put down.

Two people have been trespassed and are facing charges after a video of them riding their horses on freshly laid limestone pathways on the Tukituki River stopbank was widely shared on Facebook and was sent to Hawke's Bay Regional Council.

The new pathways, not due to be opened until next month, are part of the Tukituki Trail Extension, a joint project between Rotary River Pathways Trust, Central Hawke's Bay District Council and Hawke's Bay Regional Council. The project received government Provincial Growth funding to the tune of $750,000 and employed 12 people.

Part of the new Tukituki Trails Extension to be opened next month in Waipukurau.

Rotary River Pathways Trust chairman Roy Fraser says the damage caused by the riders — riding one horse each and leading a third horse — was substantial due to the soft surface of the newly laid limesand. The riders had been previously warned by regional council staff and police.

"They have ridden straight past barriers with signs asking horse riders, trailbikers and vehicles to keep off.

"It is going to cost $3000 to put this damage right."

The damage, over at least 2km of trail, is said to run to $3000.

CHB police officer in charge Sergeant Neil Baker says police have charged two people in relation to the damage caused and issued trespass notices on behalf of Hawke's Bay Regional Council. The trespass notice covers the Tukituki River area in the region of the trails and is effective for two years. The pair will be summonsed to the CHB District Court on charges of wilful damage.

Baker said the situation was "disappointing" and police will be working with all parties towards a resolution.

"This is a great asset to our community and promotes healthy activities. We'd prefer to see people out enjoying these trails and respecting the work that has gone into them."

Hawke's Bay Regional Council asks that anyone witnessing damage being caused take photos and a description of the persons or vehicles, include number plates if possible, and pass these onto the regional council for action.

Roy Fraser says up until lockdown the work to extend the cycling and walking network has been progressing well, with maintenance of existing cycling, walking and horse riding tracks and construction of new trails near completion.

With the exception of downhill trails in Gum Tree Farm Mountain Bike Park, all trails are dual purpose for use on foot and by bike.

Horse riders are catered for with a separate track on the river berm (grassed area).

Horses and motor vehicles are not permitted on any of the limestone tracks due to the potential to cause damage to the surfaces.

Central Hawke's Bay mayor Alex Walker says it is fantastic to see an ambitious vision for the trails come to life.

"We are so lucky to have such an amazing recreational resource on our back doorstep. By enhancing it, we have created jobs for local people, opened up accessibility and provided another attraction that will hopefully draw tourists to the area."

A new bridge over Kahahakuri Stream near the limestone caves is still in the pipeline, with Rotary River Pathway Trust granted an easement for public to access the limestone water race tunnel, which is on private land. With a walking track under construction, people are asked to be respectful when accessing the area.

New berm trails, winding from Waipukurau Bridge to Ashcott Bridge, had been cut on both sides of the Tukituki and Tukipo river, providing a walking and cycle trail of over 12km.

Where possible, bridle trails for horse riders had also been cut into the river berm; on the Waipawa side, a trail extends from Lindsay Bush carpark to the end of Tapairu Rd, with parking at either end and also beside the Tukituki River bridge, off Lindsay Rd. On the Waipukurau side, it is planned to start at the parking area at the end of Marlborough St and finish at the metal pit opposite Pukeora Hill.

Mountain bikers were now able to make use of a new trail developed at Gum Tree Farm; upgrades to Camino and Busta trails had already been completed, with a further 6.5km under preparation.

Due to Covid level 4 lockdown, under the Ministry for Primary Industries guidelines, horse riders are required to ride within the limits of their own properties, if at all, and mountain bikers are required to refrain from using mountain bike parks or doing any riding likely to involve risk. These measures are to keep emergency service workers and hospital facilities free and to lower the risk of breaking bubbles due to emergency situations.

Roy Fraser says when lockdown is lifted the work can be completed and the new trails officially opened.

"It will be fantastic to have a new and improved Tukituki Trails Network open for all to enjoy, this summer."