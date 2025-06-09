Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Opinion

Richard Gaddum: The 3000 homes Hawke’s Bay doesn’t need to build

By Richard Gaddum
Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Urban sprawl has been happening in Hawke's Bay for decades. Photo / NZME

Urban sprawl has been happening in Hawke's Bay for decades. Photo / NZME

Opinion by Richard Gaddum

The Future Development Strategy (FDS) in Hawke’s Bay is basically setting a plan now to house our people, while catering for the growth of our region for the next 30-plus years.

It has involved an extensive (and expensive) process of an Auckland consulting company giving the three councils (HDC, NCC

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today