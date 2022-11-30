Nelson the bulldog has been missing for a month and now a reward has been offered for his return.

A Taradale family looking to enjoy a night away left their devoted bulldog with friends in Takapau.

Early the next morning - Monday, October 31 - the bulldog, Nelson, vanished from the rural property and hasn’t been seen since.

Despite extensive searches, several sightings of dogs that turned out not to be Nelson, and flyers posted all over Takapau, the dog is still missing and his increasingly distraught owners are now offering a substantial reward for his return.

Nelson is two years old, registered, microchipped and has been owned by his Taradale family since he was just eight weeks old, growing up with their four-year-old daughter as her favourite playmate.

His owner Zoe says Nelson isn’t aggressive and has never spent a night outside in his life.

“He’s part of the family, very bonded with us, follows us everywhere. We miss him being here, there are empty spaces where he use to sit. We even miss his snoring and farting.

“He’s not one to run away, he’s too dependent on his people. He loves his comfort. He’d never wander... he spends so much time sniffing, snuffling and tasting things, he’d be lucky to get 100 metres in the time he was out of sight that morning.”

Nelson is tan and white, not desexed and was wearing a choker chain when he was last seen.

“It would be awesome if we could have him home for Christmas - our daughter is distraught and we all miss him a lot.”

Anyone with information about Nelson can phone or text 027 507 9244 or contact police on the non-urgent crime line, freephone 105.







