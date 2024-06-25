Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Review sought before any expansion of RSE worker scheme

James Pocock
By
4 mins to read
The Government is looking at increasing the cap on RSE worker numbers over time, potentially up to double the current figure. But it is not clear yet what that could mean for Hawke's Bay. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Government is looking at increasing the cap on RSE worker numbers over time, potentially up to double the current figure. But it is not clear yet what that could mean for Hawke's Bay. Photo / Paul Taylor

A man who helps workers under the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme in Hawke’s Bay believes the region can develop the capacity to accommodate double the current number of workers.

An industry

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today