The Government is looking at increasing the cap on RSE worker numbers over time, potentially up to double the current figure. But it is not clear yet what that could mean for Hawke's Bay. Photo / Paul Taylor

A man who helps workers under the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme in Hawke’s Bay believes the region can develop the capacity to accommodate double the current number of workers.

An industry body is seeking a review of critical parts of the RSE worker programme before the Government moves forward with any plans to expand it.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon indicated plans to expand the number of RSEs during a visit to Papua New Guinea.

“We personally think we need to double the amount of RSE workers that we have in New Zealand, from 19,000 up to about 38,000 ... over a period of time.”

The annual cap of workers is currently 19,500 for the 2023/24 season, according to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

Tonga RSE liaison officer Tevita Lata, based in Hastings, said he believed it was a good idea and there would not be a shortage of workers seeking to join the scheme.

“If this is the demand from the employers, then why not?” Lata said.

“I know demand [for RSE workers] is going up [across the country].”

Lata said Hawke’s Bay was recovering from a dip in worker demand caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

He said there were no issues with accommodating the existing RSE workers, but more accommodation would certainly need to be built or supplied if that number eventually doubled.

“Accommodation is very important.”

Tukituki MP Catherine Wedd said the Government was considering increasing the cap over time, but there were no immediate plans to double the RSE cap.

“We expect that any increases would be in line with industry demand, availability of New Zealand workers, and availability of accommodation for RSE workers,” Wedd said.

She described the scheme as “transformative” for the horticulture and viticulture industries in New Zealand, especially in Hawke’s Bay.

“These are both key industries in Hawkes Bay, the fruit bowl of New Zealand. Growth in these sectors is significant for Hawke’s Bay and our local economy,” she said.

“The RSE scheme provides an experienced labour force for peak season demand which enables our horticulture industry to grow and create more permanent jobs for our local people in Hawke’s Bay.”

New Zealand Apples and Pears chief executive Karen Morrish said some Hawke’s Bay employers did not use their full allocation of workers in 2023 due to cyclone damage and, while numbers could increase as the region recovers, it was difficult to predict.

“Employers are required to have approved accommodation for their RSE workers before an increase in allocation is approved, with many employers having invested heavily in purpose-built RSE accommodation,” Morrish said.

She said doubling the number of RSE workers should not affect job prospects for locals, emphasising horticulture and viticulture industries could recruit workers from overseas for seasonal work under the policy only when there are not enough New Zealand workers available to meet their needs.

“The guiding principle of the RSE scheme is New Zealanders first.”

She said New Zealand Apples and Pears sought a Government review of parts of the scheme before any increase to the RSE cap.

“We are proud of the RSE scheme, it works well, but we know that after 15 years, it’s time to make improvements,” she said.

“New Zealand Apples and Pears would like to see a number of critical areas of the scheme reviewed ahead of a doubling of the RSE cap, and we have shared this with the Government and appropriate ministers.”

Wedd said she understood Minister of Immigration Erica Stanford was considering a set of short-term proposals related to the RSE policy, feedback from the industry, including NZ Apple and Pears, and a review of the RSE policy undertaken by MBIE last year.

“The minister visited Hawke’s Bay in March and we caught up with growers, NZ Apples and Pears, Horticulture NZ and some RSE teams. This was an opportunity to see the RSE scheme in action and discuss ways we can continue to make it better,” Wedd said.

