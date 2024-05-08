Catherine Wedd is National MP for Tukituki who says the farmers and primary producers in our region have been held back too long.

Catherine Wedd is National MP for Tukituki who says the farmers and primary producers in our region have been held back too long.

OPINION

New Zealand has become an obstruction economy and the Government’s mission is to change that, by cutting through the red and green tape holding us back.

And driving productivity is a large part of this.

As the deputy chair of the finance and expenditure select committee and a member of the primary production select committee, I believe we need to let the farmers farm and the growers grow so Hawke’s Bay can become a thriving economy. And I am proud to represent Hawke’s Bay in this area.

The farmers and primary producers in our region have been held back too long by red tape, but they are the ones who power our economy.

The coalition Government is making changes to the Resource Management Act to boost our largest exporting sector.

We are delivering on our commitment to improve resource management laws and give greater certainty to consent applicants, with a bill to amend the Resource Management Act expected to be introduced to Parliament next month.

The bill will make it clear that while the national policy statement for freshwater management is being reviewed and replaced, resource consent applicants no longer need to demonstrate their proposed activities.

It will also amend stock exclusion regulations in relation to sloped land and will repeal intensive winter grazing regulations.

Part of driving productivity is ensuring, as a region, we have the infrastructure to export produce to market faster.

Four-laning of the Hawke’s Bay Expressway is a priority in our draft Government Policy Statement on land transport and is part of our Government’s plan to deliver the infrastructure that New Zealanders need.

The four-laning of the State Highway 2 Hawke’s Bay Expressway is a road of national significance that would improve access for people and communities, allow for greater freight movements and support economic growth and prosperity within the region.

Our Government also repealed Labour’s “ute tax” because it unfairly targeted hardworking farmers and tradies who have little choice about the vehicle they need for work.

We need to strengthen our economy, build infrastructure and stop wasteful spending. We still have a long way to go, but we are on the right track.

Catherine Wedd is the National Party MP for the Tukituki electorate