Bill Bailey stunned and delighted Hawke's Bay crowds with his musical magicianship. Photo / Elephant Publicity

Seeing people play with Bill Bailey’s balls could be one of the most enjoyable things you’ll ever watch.

If you think I’m mad for writing that sentence then you don’t know the 58-year-old comedian/multi-instrumentalist/Mick Fleetwood lookalike.

His musical balls — see below for full details — were one of the pinnacles of his Thoughtifier show, which ended its two-night run to rapturous applause at Toitoi in Hastings on Tuesday.

You never quite know what you’ll get at a Bill Bailey show, but you’d expect to see a sprinkling of his droll Black Books humour, some weird musical instruments, and a spattering of bizarre physical comedy.

Hastings got all of the above and more on Tuesday, as Bailey put on what was a profoundly personal, yet extravagant showcase that touched on topics ranging from AI to Archimedes.

Full disclosure — I’ve never been a fan of Black Books and its unique humour, so I was hesitant when Bailey sauntered on stage in his trademark dark-coloured clothing and began to take a droll dig at our new government, comparing Christopher Luxon to a 3D printing of a line drawing.

But as the subtle digs and typical “I’m in this country and I need to be relatable” banter came and went, Bailey came into his own to show us why he truly is a comedic force to be reckoned with.

The show had Bailey switch between a Flight of the Conchords-esque persona, a musical clown, and an observer of the common man similar to the likes of Jerry Seinfeld.

He was on a mission to earn the trust of his audience, and he did this by constantly interacting with them.

Whether it was where they’re from, and then recalling one of his many adventures from around the globe, or reacting to every single shout or heckle he received, the man is a master in improvisational comedy.

This led to some rather bizarre asides at times, like the 10 minutes in the second half figuring out the best way to start a Wordle or his unfortunate encounter with a baboon in South Africa in the first.

Bailey could really say just about anything, and the crowd would lap up every word.

At times, he got rather philosophical, and if the crowd didn’t get it, he’d make sure we knew. (Apparently, Hastings was a tad sharper than Palmerston North and Invercargill, though.)

Conversations Bailey had with AI versions of himself were amusing, as was his ode to love, where he wrote a rather blunt poem to his wife of 25 years.

When he really shone, however, was when his musical comedy chops were on display.

The stage was littered with an assortment of instruments from the get-go, and every so often, after a chat Bailey would pick one (or five) up and blow the crowd away with both his skill and wit.

Highlights included an eye-wateringly funny song about a supermarket checkout romance on guitar, a breathtaking display of skill on a “laser organ”, and the audience participation segment that turned the crowd into human bagpipes.

Now, back to his musical balls. With each of the six balls touch sensitive to a different sound, Bailey got audience members to play them in time while he leapt onto the piano and created a silly symphony of epic proportions.

Ragtime renditions of popular songs shouted by the crowd were also a hit, as was a song sung entirely in French with subtitles revealing a darkly comedic story of a boy and a bird.

“In your face Ed Sheeran,” Bailey rightly proclaimed as he played with loop pedals and shredded his electric guitar as the night drew to a close.

Touché Bill, perhaps Mr Sheeran could learn a thing or two from you.

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in late January. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community. He has a particular love for stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.