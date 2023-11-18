Voyager 2023 media awards
Kiwifruit, fishing, house-hunting: Bill Bailey on his love affair with NZ and his nationwide tour

5 minutes to read
By
Carly Gibbs

Weekend writer

Bill Bailey is known for his comic and musical genius, but some lesser-known facts about him are that he’s a fisherman, diver and whale-watcher.

His love of wildlife is one reason the 58-year-old keeps returning

