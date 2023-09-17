Bill Bailey is set to perform his new show Thoughtifier at Hastings Toitoi Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre. Photo / File

Bill Bailey is set to perform his new show Thoughtifier at Hastings Toitoi Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre. Photo / File

English comedian, musician and actor Bill Bailey loved his Hawke’s Bay show so much in 2021 that there was no question that he would be back again.

In November, Bailey will be back in the Bay for the New Zealand leg of his Thoughtifier tour, at Hastings’s Toitoi Opera House.

Those heading to the Thoughtifier show can expect Bailey to track the history of thoughts, good and bad, and what makes us human.

He explained, ”I’m inspired by singers and musicians I’ve worked with over the last couple of years, so there’s plenty of music, and stories about my own thoughts, and how they make us sometimes go wrong, or when they occasionally go right.”

The last time the comedian touched down in Hawke’s Bay, was more than two years ago when he escaped the UK’s third Covid-19 lockdown, came and spent some time in New Zealand performing En Route to Normal.

Bill Bailey loved performing at the Toitoi Opera House in 2021, he knew he had to come back with his Thoughtifier tour.

Bailey said it was quite surreal when he was last in the country and explained he had come from a country where people couldn’t go out to the café, pub or restaurants, and had been locked down for months.

“So just walking into a café and ordering a coffee was itself a strange experience, but it was also wonderful to be in front of a live audience after a year of not being on stage - it was quite emotional and overwhelming.”

He added, “The response from the crowds was fantastic, as for many people, this was the first time they’d been out in a crowd for a while. Also, I noticed, that because overseas travel was not on the cards, lots of New Zealanders were exploring their own country.”

As for bringing his new show to Hawke’s Bay, Bailey said he loved the gig he did here very much last time he was in the country.

“It’s a great venue, quite intimate, and there was lots of interaction with the crowd, which I enjoyed - plus it’s a beautiful area,” he said.

While in the region, Bailey wants to get a few good walks in. He recently walked 100 miles in memory of his late friend Sean Lock, inspired by the hikes the two used to take together.

Bailey explained he loves the feeling of walking, and propelling himself through the countryside on foot, as he believes it connects him to the land, and his senses all get a good workout.

“It’s good for conversation with friends, and companionship, but sometimes I just go on my own as I enjoy my own company and a good hike gives me time to clear my head and think.”

If he has time Bailey would like to walk around Lake Waikaremoana or up to Bell Rock. Other than walking the comedian also plans on eating and drinking while here.

If you were surprised by Bailey’s love for walking, you may also be surprised to learn that the Never Mind The Buzzcocks star, is also an enthusiastic scuba diver.

“I’d love to try a dive around New Zealand somewhere - maybe the Poor Knights,” he said.

Much like his eclectic interests and skill sets, the comedian, musician and actor is a multigenerational hit and attracts a wide range of fans.

Bailey said he has noticed over the years that his audience is a wide age range and people from all backgrounds.

“I get professors, physicists, goths, teens, students, whole families, and grandmothers - even the odd King, everyone’s welcome,” he said.

The comedian believes if he wasn’t doing what he is doing today, he would be some sort of teacher and explained he feels a strong urge to educate through his comedy and believes this would be a “natural other life”.

With such a busy on-the-go lifestyle while on tour, Hastings Leader asked Bailey if there was a book or podcast that helped him to relax or calm down.

He said, “I always try to catch The Daily, or This American Life… and I listen to lots of audiobooks, currently Jane Eyre, and nature writing, the poetry of Edward Thomas.”







