Fireworks are becoming a popular way to celebrate Matariki. Photo / Paul Taylor

What is Matariki?

Matariki is the Māori name for the cluster of stars also known as the Pleiades. It rises in midwinter and for many Māori it heralds the start of a new year. Iwi across New Zealand understand and celebrate Matariki in different ways and at different times.

Some celebrate when the cluster is first seen in the dawn sky, others after the full moon rises or at the beginning of the next new moon. For some iwi the star cluster includes seven stars, while for others it has nine.

Matariki is an abbreviation of Ngā Mata o te Ariki Tāwhirimātea (The eyes of the god Tāwhirimātea). According to Māori tradition, the god of the wind, Tāwhirimātea, was so angry when his siblings separated their parents, Ranginui the sky father and Papatūānuku the earth mother, that he tore out his eyes and threw them into the heavens.

The cycle of life and death

Traditionally, Matariki was a time to acknowledge the dead and to release their spirits to become stars. It was also a time to reflect, to be thankful to the gods for the harvest, to feast and to share the bounty of the harvest with family and friends.

Leading Tūhoe astronomer Dr Rangi Matamua says his tūpuna counted nine stars:

•Matariki: the star that signifies wellbeing, reflection, hope and the gathering of people; considered to be a female star which is the guardian of the other stars in the cluster. The name Matariki denotes both this individual star and the whole cluster.

•Waitī: the star linked with fresh water and food that comes from fresh water.

•Waitā: the star linked with the ocean and food that comes from it.

•Tupuānuku: the star linked with food that grows in the ground.

•Tupuārangi: the star linked with food that comes from the skies: fruits, berries, and birds.

•Waipunarangi: the star linked with the rain.

•Ururangi: the star that determines the winds for the year.

•Pōhutukawa: the star associated with those who have died.

•Hiwa-i-te-rangi: the star associated with dreams and aspirations for the coming year.

Others say Matariki is the mother surrounded by her six daughters, Tupuānuku, Tupuārangi, Waitī, Waitā, Waipunarangi and Ururangi. In one account Matariki and her daughters appear to assist the sun, Te Rā, whose winter journey from the north has left him weakened.

Calculating Matariki

Traditionally, Māori were keen observers of the night sky, determining time of day and the changes of seasons from the stars and using them to navigate the oceans. Iwi calculated the beginning and ending of Matariki differently, according to variations in their local environment and geography and their observations of the position of the sun, and the moon.

The Māori year is based on the lunar phases (cycles of the moon) and follows a 354-day system. The Western European (Gregorian) calendar, however, is 365.25 days long, based on the movement of the earth around the sun. This means that Matariki occurs on different dates in the Western calendar each year.

Matariki sets in the western sky during the lunar month of Haratua (mid-May to early June). This is a tohu (sign) that the harvest season has come to an end. By this time, people should have completed their preparations for the cold months ahead. Matariki reappears in the skies in the lunar month of Te Tahi o Pipiri (late June or early July).

For many iwi the return of the stars marks the beginning of the Māori New Year. The correct time for celebrations of the new year is determined by the position of both the stars and the moon. Therefore, although the stars may be visible in the sky, Matariki festivities should not commence until Tangaroa, the last quarter moon of the first month of the Māori year. This time usually comes a few days after the first rising of Matariki above the horizon.

Matariki revived

Matariki, or Māori New Year, celebrations were once popular, but had largely stopped by the 1940s. In the 2000s they were revived. Now, thousands of people take part in events to honour the beginning of the Māori New Year, and in whānau celebrations to remember those who have died and to plan for the year ahead. From 2022, a public holiday marking Matariki will be held in June or July each year.

Matariki public holiday

The Government has created a new public holiday for Aotearoa by passing the Te Ture mō te Hararei Tūmatanui o Te Kāhui o Matariki / Te Kāhui o Matariki Public Holiday Act.

The bill, Te Pire mō te Hararei Tūmatanui o Te Kāhui o Matariki / Te Kāhui o Matariki Public Holiday Bill, was only the fifth dual language bill to be introduced to our Parliament.

The dates for the new Matariki public holiday were announced in 2021 by the Government in partnership with the Matariki Advisory Group. These dates are when the official public holiday for Matariki will be observed from 2022-2052.

The first public holiday to celebrate Matariki will be on Friday, June 24.

The Government has committed to ensuring mātauranga Māori is at the heart of celebrations of the Matariki public holiday, and it will be a time for:

Remembrance – honouring those we have lost since the last rising of Matariki

Māori traditionally greeted the first sightings of Matariki with expressions of grief for those who had died since its last appearance. A ceremony called 'whāngai i te hautapu' was held at this time to remember the dead. This also involved 'feeding the stars' with specially prepared foods.

Celebrating the present – gathering together to give thanks for what we have

Once the time of grief was over, the emphasis of Matariki shifted to celebration. Because Matariki happened at the end of harvesting, there was an abundant supply of food for feasting. People rejoiced, sang and danced to celebrate the change of season and new beginnings.

Looking to the future – looking forward to the promise of a new year

Matariki was also a time for planning for the year ahead. If the stars were clear and bright, it signalled a favourable and productive season ahead, and planting would begin in September. If the stars appeared hazy and closely bunched together, a cold winter was in store and planting was put off until October.

Material sourced from Te Ara - The Encyclopaedia of New Zealand teara.govt.nz/en