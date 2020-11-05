Retired Hastings Santa returns for another shot at Christmas

Paul Musson makes sure Santa is securely attached to concrete 'presents'. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hastings' retired Santa is back on the job after his boots were spotted poking out of a Hawke's Bay hay barn during a winter hibernation snooze.

Last year, after nearly two decades on top of Hastings New World, the eight metre high festive-figure officially retired from duty.

But less than a year after hanging up his boots, Santa has found a new home at Havelock North New World.

Havelock North New World owner-operator, and former Hastings New World owner, Richard Lucas, said the 700kg Santa, who first appeared in Hastings in 2002, was put up at 6am on Friday.

The 8-metre high Santa has found a new home at Havelock North New World after less than a year after hanging up his boots. Photo / Warren Buckland

Lucas said the return of the 4.5m wide Santa, who has also spent time at Splash Planet, stemmed from a chance encounter.

"When it was taken down and they said it was the last time, we tried to get hold of them and him, but couldn't. I believe it was due to costs and the structure of him," he said.

"But we stumbled across him during winter. We were contacted by someone who saw his feet sticking out of a hay barn. And lo and behold we managed to get our hands back on him again."

The location of his winter vacation is unknown.

A large crane was used to hoist him into place in front of the supermarket on the grass area.

Lucas played down concerns it's too early for Christmas-related festivities and said numerous parents and excited kids have already come to take photos.

"Whether it is too early for Christmas has always been contentious. But, we've always put him up in the first week of November to kick off the Christmas season.

"For us, it is more to have it back for the whole of Hawke's Bay, not just for Havelock North."