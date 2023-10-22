A 13-year-old boy ended up in hospital over the weekend after allegedly kicking in the front door of a Napier liquor store. Photos / Paul Taylor and NZ Police

The owner of two Napier bottle stores broken into on consecutive days says a few bottles of spirits are not worth risking your life over after a 13-year-old boy allegedly kicked in a glass door and ended up in hospital.

Blood stains were visible in front of the Big Barrel liquor store on Carlyle Street on Friday after the shop was broken into earlier that morning.

Nine youths were allegedly involved in that smash-and-grab, which was caught on CCTV footage and happened just 24 hours after a ram raid at a sister Big Barrel store two kilometres away at Marewa Shopping Centre.

During the latest incident, a 13-year-old boy suffered a gash to the ankle while allegedly kicking in the front entrance to the shop, and was later located by police and taken to hospital.

“[Police] apprehended a stolen vehicle involved in the [break-in] of Big Barrel, Carlyle St, Napier with three people inside,” a police statement released over the weekend read.

“A 13-year-old occupant of the car had a gash on his ankle that required immediate medical attention.

Police at the Big Barrel store on Friday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

“He identified himself as the offender that kicked the glass door [in] the most recent [break-in].”

A police spokesperson stated the teen was spoken to in hospital and “a youth aid referral will be done”. That boy was discharged from hospital by Sunday.

Meanwhile, a 14-year-old has been arrested and charged in relation to both break-ins and is due to appear in Hastings District Court. No other arrests had been made as of Sunday.

The owner of the two Big Barrel stores, Palwinder Singh, whose family started the nationwide franchise, said it was a warning to parents that their children can be seriously injured.

“They have got to realise how much risk their kids are getting into,” he said.

“One bad accident and they could lose their life. A few grand worth of booze - is that what a child is worth?

“They have to think from that perspective. What are we putting our kids into - life is worth much more than a few bottles of spirits.”

Police allege nine youths were involved in the Friday break-in. Photo / NZ Police

He said more needed to be done to deter and educate young offenders, and it was clear “whatever system we have in place is not working”.

“Because of their age, I think they are playing with the law. That is where the concern is,” he said.

“You have to give credit to police, they are trying, but if they catch them and our justice system is going to release them again, I think [police] will feel disappointed, because they have done the hard work to find the people and catch them, and [in my view], they are then walking away free.”

He said the new Government coming into power would need to make changes.

Singh said insurance costs had been rising because of the number of break-ins in recent years. He said currently, just to make a claim, it cost $5000 excess for a building claim and $5000 excess for a stock claim.

A large amount of alcohol was stolen in both incidents last week.

The Big Barrel Marewa store was also ram raided about three weeks ago, and was still being fixed when it was hit again on Thursday.

Police inquiries are ongoing to identify other people involved. If you have any information, please contact police via 105 and quote file number 231020/3632.