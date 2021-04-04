Results: Hawke's Bay club rugby season under way

Pouvi Fatialofa playing for Marist in their win over Clive. Photo / Paul Taylor

Pouvi Fatialofa playing for Marist in their win over Clive. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay club rugby kicked off in the region over Easter weekend.

Eleven first round games were played across the Premier grade and the Town and Country grade on Good Friday and Saturday across Hawke's Bay.

Napier Old Boys Marist and Taradale Rugby and Sports sit top of the Premier Nash Cup pool one and two respectively – both on five points.

Town and Country grade pool two side Maraenui were the highest scorers of the day with 55 points, while Otane were the only team to not score a point.

Results:

Premier Grade Nash Cup

HRS 43 Pirate 36, Clive 27 NOBM 38, Tamatea 14 Taradale 29, Havelock North 22 Napier Tech Old Boys 35, Central Hawke's Bay 18 Maori Agricultural College 22.

Town and Country Grade

NOBM 34 NTOB 10, Bridge Pa 13 HRS 8, Eskview 13 Maraenui 55, Clive 43 Maori Agricultural College 40, WCUMR 26 Central Hawke's Bay 24, Otane 0 Aotea 14.