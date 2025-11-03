Restricted fire season begins for Hawke’s Bay amid rising wildfire risk

Hawke’s Bay community risk manager Nigel Hall said the area is experiencing warm, windy weather with little rainfall expected over the next month.
“Last month alone, we saw 37 vegetation fires across the Hawke’s Bay District escaping from old burn piles driven by wind.
“The slightest spark in windy hot conditions can cause a fire that will spread very quickly in areas that are already extremely dry for this time of year.”
Hall said anyone who had burnt vegetation any time in the last few months or so should check the fire is completely extinguished.
“Spread it out and extinguish completely with water,” he said.
“We expect anyone planning on lighting a fire to have a permit if they are in the restricted fire zone.”
MetService meteorologist John Law said the dry conditions and high temperatures Hawke’s Bay had been enjoying could turn dangerous if there’s any breeze at all.
“In terms of our rain totals, it’s been dry and will stay pretty dry, at least for the rest of this week.
“Those are all conditions that can make wildfires really dangerous.”
