Restricted fire season begins for Hawke’s Bay amid rising wildfire risk

A permit is required from Fire and Emergency New Zealand to light a fire in the open air.

Much of Hawke’s Bay is moving into a restricted fire season from midday on Tuesday until further notice as warm weather envelopes the region.

Fireworks are still permitted under restricted fire seasons, meaning private Guy Fawkes celebrations can proceed with caution.

The restricted fire areas run just south of Wairoa all the way to the Tararua District.

These areas are Esk-Tutaekuri, to the north and east of Napier, Ahuriri-Heretaunga which encompasses both Napier and Hastings cities, Tukituki West and Tukituki East that run along the Ruahine Ranges and encompass Waipawa and Waipukurau, and the southern Hawke’s Bay Coast which runs from Haumoana south along the coast to Pōrangahau, which is also a restricted fire area.