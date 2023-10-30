Havelock North resort gets approval to serve alcohol despite ‘animosity’ from neighbours

Te Mata Views Resort on St Andrews Road has been granted a liquor licence. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Hastings District Licensing Committee has granted an on-licence to Te Mata Views Resort in Havelock North amid “animosity” from neighbouring properties.

Situated on St Andrews Road, the resort is described in Hastings District Council documents as “boutique accommodation with no children” and includes 14 campsites, two glamping tent sites, four rooms in a lodge building and a small room to be used for conferences or meetings.

The bar facilities will serve residents of the resort and their guests, who should not exceed 60 in number. Mini-bar facilities will be available in the four lodge rooms as well.

Isobel Creswell-Wilson of Beachfront Māhia Limited was the on-licence applicant. Creswell-Wilson indicated she would live on the site part-time, but that there would be a fulltime staff member resident on-site.

Public objections were filed by 26 neighbours, including three who spoke at a public hearing on October 11.

It was noted in the summary of evidence and submissions that “it became clear that there was animosity between some objectors and the applicant”.

At times, Licensing Committee chairwoman Tania Kerr “had to call attention and ask the speakers to address the hearing panel, rather than speaking ‘at’ each other”.

In the summary of objections raised by the three St Andrews Rd residents that spoke at the hearing, it was mentioned that two ran their own on-site accommodation and the other had approved Registered Seasonal Employer accommodation.

The Licensing Committee said Creswell-Wilson had vast hospitality and accommodation experience over the past 20 years, and had held a manager’s certificate for 15 years.

“A site visit was undertaken which showed that the premises was situated at the end of a very well-maintained road, with wide manicured berms either side,” Licensing Committee member Dave Fellows said.

St Andrews Road in Havelock North is home to orchards, residential homes and boutique accommodation. Photo / Warren Buckland

“Most properties were spacious, had acreage and were well back from the road, generally with unencumbered views of traffic.

“The subject premises grounds are immaculately maintained, with new modern facilities above that of properties of similar nature, indicating a high level of management.

“The licensed area is confined but easily identifiable, and the kitchen facilities are equipped to restaurant standards.

“It would be drawing a long bow to even consider that the approval of the application would more than reduce the amenity and good order of the locality.”

Police did not oppose the on-licence application, in part because it would allow better management of residents bringing and consuming their own alcohol.

It was also the belief of police that “the ability for guests to consume alcohol on site is much safer than driving into town to another bar or restaurant and then needing to return to the site”.

Hamish Bidwell joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2022 and works out of the Hastings newsroom.