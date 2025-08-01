Advertisement
Resilient Hawke’s Bay jockey’s turbulent season ends on a high – John Jenkins

Hawkes Bay Today
9 mins to read

Kate Hercock was seen at her vigorous best when urging Tolstoy to victory in a $35,000 race at Ōtaki last Saturday. It brought up the Hawke’s Bay jockey’s 57th win for the season.

Opinion

John Jenkins is a longtime racing journalist based in Hawke’s Bay

Ōtāne-based jockey Kate Hercock’s perseverance and dedication, even in times of adversity, was rewarded when she broke her record number of wins for a season at last Saturday’s Ōtaki meeting.

When Hercock kicked home Tolstoy to win the $35,000

