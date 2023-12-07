Rescue in Central Hawke’s Bay after vehicle goes down bank

Paramedics, police and firefighters all responded to the crash. One person has been taken to hospital. Photo / NZME

One person was rescued on Friday morning after a vehicle went down a bank and hit a tree in Central Hawke’s Bay.

Emergency services responded to the single-vehicle crash about 7.50am off State Highway 50 near Tikokino.

A police spokesperson said a vehicle had gone down a bank and crashed into a tree.

The vehicle was initially located without anyone inside, but an injured person was soon located nearby.

A police spokesperson said emergency services worked to “get to the person and provide assistance” down the bank.

That person was rescued before being taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital by ambulance around 9.30am.

A St John ambulance spokesperson said the patient was in a moderate condition.

Fire and Emergency NZ were also involved in the rescue with multiple crews at the scene, including a line rescue team.