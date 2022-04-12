Police tracked a truck driver down after a swerving vehicle was reported near Napier. Photo / File

A removal truck driver has had his licence suspended after he was charged with drink-driving with a breath-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.

According to a police statement, a removal truck was reported swerving across a road near Napier and was involved in several near misses last week.

Police stopped the vehicle and the driver recorded an excess breath alcohol reading of over 900 micrograms.

The legal limit for drivers over 20 years old is 250 mcg.

The man has been charged with driving with excess breath alcohol for a third or subsequent time. He has also had his licence suspended for 28 days and will appear in court in May.

New Zealand police Sergeant Steve Murray said police would like to remind truck drivers of the importance of road safety.

"There is one key message for drivers: if you drink alcohol, don't drive. It's that simple," he said.

"When we're dealing with large, heavy vehicles traveling at speed, the potential for harm is frightening, and drivers can not afford to get complacent.

"Police want drivers, especially those behind the wheel of a truck, to remember their responsibility to themselves and everyone else on the road to drive alert and distraction free.

"Drivers need to make sure they get a good night's sleep, take regular breaks, check their speed, and wear seatbelts.

"Fatigued drivers' reactions are much slower, their ability to concentrate is reduced, and it takes longer to interpret and understand the traffic situation.

"We know fatigue is a common factor in crashes that cause serious injury and sometimes death.

"Getting into a heavy motor vehicle does not suddenly make you exempt from rules like wearing seatbelts."