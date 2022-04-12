Police outside the store during the incident on Tuesday afternoon. Photo / Paul Taylor

One person has been arrested following a "disorder" incident at Spark Napier where white powder had been strewn across the store.

Police were notified of the incident at the store on Emerson St at about 3.30pm on Tuesday.

"Police attended and one person was taken into custody. No-one was injured," a police spokesperson said.

Electronics covered in what appears to be white powder. Photo / Paul Taylor

A witness said when he passed the store it was completely empty with staff and police standing outside.

"As you looked through the window you could see a courier bag on the floor with white powder around it," he said.

"And you could see white footprints going out on to the footpath. A fire extinguisher was in the middle of the store, with white powder around it."

A fire extinguisher on the floor of the shop. Photo / Paul Taylor

He said he could also see white powder strewn on electronics.

He said police and staff eventually went back inside and the store appeared to return to normal.

The shop has been contacted for comment.