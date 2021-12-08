Remote control truckers club gives big tick to new venue

Some of Stuart Mackirdy's fleet of remote controlled trucks.

The old go-kart track alongside the rail bridge in Waipawa got a good workout on Sunday as the Hawke's Bay's NI Remote Control Truckers took to the tarmac to test out their new venue.

Club members had spent Saturday clearing the venue of weeds and debris before hosting its first club day, which drew members from all over Hawke's Bay and from Pahiatua.

New Waipawa resident and club member Stuart Mackirdy said he had been told about the old track and thought it would be ideal for the remote-controlled trucks, and on approaching the CHB District Council was given permission to clean the track up and use it.

Truckers testing out the new venue.

Stuart — like many of the club's enthusiasts — was a truck driver. He was introduced to the remote-control variety some years ago when he accompanied his late wife, a keen crafter, to the Napier Boys' High School craft fair.

"There was guy there with a Scania remote-controlled truck and he was driving it around. Being a truck driver I got talking with him and when I got home I went on eBay, found one and ordered it.

"I had been a model train enthusiast up till then ... but I got the camera out, took pictures of my trains and put them on Trade Me. That's when the trouble started."

The trucks are built from kitsets which the owners can enhance, badge and paint, making their own parts and even building their own trailers.

A fleet of remote-controlled trucks wait in the shade of the rail bridge.

The kits retail at $2000 and over and include forklifts, diggers and other machinery and Stuart says there is a lot of skill involved in operating them.

"They come out with a 7.2v battery operated electric motor. It's the same motor used in the remote control race cars and they can do 30km/h. The first one I built, I sent it down the street in top gear, turned it too fast and ripped the front wheel off. We change the motors for a better scale of speed but they are still sturdy and very powerful.

"It's a great hobby, the beauty is once you've finished one truck, you can get another and start again."

Members who tried out the new venue on Sunday said they were delighted with it.

The club intends to clear and enhance the track and put up signage.

Anyone wanting more information can message the club's Facebook page North Island RC Truckers.