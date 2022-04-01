Ian and Pat Berry were regular performers at their Country Music Club and daughter Jenny said the couple would sing together and Ian would "dance the night away whenever he could!" Photo / Supplied

Ian and Pat Berry were regular performers at their Country Music Club and daughter Jenny said the couple would sing together and Ian would "dance the night away whenever he could!" Photo / Supplied

A lifetime hard worker, innovator and family head at one of New Zealand's largest and longest established family beekeeping enterprises died recently at the age of 90.

Ian Berry, of Arataki Honey, died peacefully at Hastings Memorial Hospital on March 18.

Ian was born in Eketahuna on October 7, 1931, the oldest child of Percy and Beatrice Berry.

In May 1944 the family eventually moved to Arataki Road, where Percy first established Arataki Honey.

Ian left school at 15 to work full-time with the bees.

His brother Alan said it could not have been a worse time to begin a career as a beekeeper.

"A large percentage of hives were wiped out by nosema, there was a huge drought in Hawke's Bay and most of the remaining hives were poisoned by lead spray applied to blossoming apple trees."

Ian quit school, began working as a beekeeper and designed the Arataki logo when he was fifteen. Photo / Supplied

He said Ian's hard work saved the family business.

"It was Ian who saved the business by working day and night to salvage the hives and their tiny crop of honey."

Ian married Pat Bixley in 1954 and were married for 68 years before his death.

The couple had six children, who all worked alongside their dad at the honey factory.

Ian's daughter Jenny Dobson said the children all wired frames, packed honey and worked with comb honey sections.

"It was hard keeping up with Dad but that was our challenge. We often worked by contract rates, so we learnt to be capable and efficient too!"

Ian innovated the 'palletised square' method of hive management which prevented stock and earthquake damage and changed the way hives could be transported. Photo / Supplied

His daughter Pam Flack said her dad inspired loyalty.

"He was ahead of his time with a smoke-free workplace, equal opportunity and fair wages. He employed family, friends, neighbours and folk from all around the world and he always paid the bills on time. His respect in the beekeeping industry was immense."

Ian served as President of the local Beekeepers' Association, President of the National Beekeepers' Association, and he was a Trustee of the Honey Industry Trust.

He helped establish the New Zealand Trees for Bees Research Trust and he was the beekeeper representative on the Agricultural Chemicals Board.

His family said one of Ian's proudest moments was when he was awarded life membership with the National Beekeepers' Association.

Ian was taken to Arataki honey for the last time on the back of an Arataki ute, laid to rest in a simple pine casket, his well used bee smoker and hive tool on the back with him. Photo / Supplied

His brother Russell said nobody has done more for the industry than Ian over the past 70 years.

His son David said at Ian's funeral that his dad worked all his life.

"He built a business and grew an industry. He knew that you grew things through effort and working together. He leaves behind a community nurtured by his years."

Ian also enjoyed surf-casting, badminton and table tennis and loved watching cricket, grew a large vegetable garden, played harmonica, sang and whistled.

He is survived by his brothers Alan and Russell, sisters Colleen and Marian, his wife Pat, his six children Jenny, John, Peter, Pamela, Barbara and David, 19 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.