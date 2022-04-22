Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

ReliefAid: Former Hawke's Bay man sets up aid operation in Ukraine

3 minutes to read
Food and supplies being distributed in the war-torn region of Bucha through ReliefAid's work. Photo / Supplied

Food and supplies being distributed in the war-torn region of Bucha through ReliefAid's work. Photo / Supplied

Hawkes Bay Today
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine

A former Hawke's Bay man who delivers aid to war zones says the destruction in parts of Ukraine has been "an eye-opener even by our standards" after spending six weeks in the war-torn country.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.