David Elliott. Photo / File

OPINION:

For me, Anzac Day is a day of reflection, and this year we have so much to reflect upon.

It is 100 years since the first poppy day and 83 years since Hitler invaded Poland.

As a result, many of our grandfathers marched off to war: to defend the world against a tyrant.

History, forever repeats. Europe once again faces a tyrant using the same false propaganda to justify invading an independent, democratic country that had no offensive capability to hurt Russia.

Like Hitler in Czechoslovakia, Putin was emboldened by the failure of the world to punish him for his 2014 test run invasion of Donbass and annexation of Crimea.

Once again, despite all the liberal ideals of "peace in our times", it is only the willingness and courage of everyday people to take up arms against tyranny that will save Ukraine. So this year, as we remember those that sailed to faraway lands to courageously serve our country's flag, we should also reflect on the extraordinary courage it takes for everyday citizens to stand up to modern day tyranny.

We now have service personnel in Europe assisting Ukraine. It was the right thing for our Government to do and they deserve credit for that decision. However, having sent our service personnel to Europe in a transport aircraft purchased in the 1960s and, having learned of China's intentions to forge military agreements with Pacific nations, the Government may wish to reflect on any plans to further reduce defence spending.

Maybe our military potential could be increased by making military service compulsory for those that have spent more than 12 months on the jobseeker benefit? The NZDF offers a huge variety of trade training and a pathway out of difficult social situations.

Of course, in modern New Zealand not everyone who stands up to aggression is in military service.

Hawke's Bay Today recently reported on a judge who noted that gun-toting gang members were of a huge concern.

Our police officers are facing more firearms offences than ever before, and those who have never carried a loaded weapon should not underestimate the mental conflict, nor the life-changing consequences, that comes with it.

For those of us who accepted military service it was part of the contract. It is increasingly becoming so for our police officers, which is a tragedy for us all.

Finally, it is often the civilian population that is required to stand up and say enough to tyranny.

Given the rise in violent crime, we, as a community, may find ourselves in the position of having to do just that. To demand from the Government an end to the aggression and intimidation we witness from growing criminal fraternities.

Anzac day is a day when Kiwis are asked to reflect on the sacrifices of others.

This Anzac day please reflect on the dedication and commitment of our service personnel, past and present. Reflect on your own strength and resilience over the long Covid pandemic and acknowledge that some sacrificed more than others. Finally, stand with the Ukrainian people in their fight against tyranny.

• David Elliott was born and raised in Hastings, has an MA in International Affairs and served with 3 Sqn RNZAF in Bougainville and Timor-Leste.