Hawke's Bay has 315 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday and now has 1897 active cases in the region.

There were 363 cases on Thursday, and 365 on Wednesday.

30428 people have now recovered from Covid in the Bay, which has had 11 Covid-related deaths since the outbreak of the epidemic. In total, 32336 people have had Covid in Hawke's Bay.

Nationally, there were 9390 new community cases of Covid-19 and 13 new deaths on Friday.

The Ministry of Health was also reporting 522 people in hospital with the virus, including 15 in intensive care.